A man has been charged with a sexual offence following an incident in Gosport

In the early hours of the morning on 16 October 2021, police received a report that a woman had been inappropriately touched over her clothing by a man at The George and Dragon pub on South Street.

It’s alleged that the man had also made threats towards security staff at the venue.

Following an investigation, 33-year-old Luke Alexander Green, of Crescent Road in Gosport, was today (Friday 7 January) charged with sexual assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has been bailed with conditions to attend Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 9 February this year.