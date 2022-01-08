A man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after raping numerous chickens of which at least 15 died due to the abuse

Dad-of-two Shane Waters has previously been convicted of having sex with a horse and donkey, saying in a police interview that he could not control his ‘urges’ with regards to sexual intercourse and animals.

The court heard how Waters, 40, also admitted to having sex with his pet Great Dane, who would bite him and growl while he did so.

Waters came to police attention after a farmer found four dead and several unwell-looking chickens in a shed on his farm in Accrington on 18 September.

After checking his CCTV, the farmer found footage of a man entering one of the chicken sheds – which had been bolted shut – and remaining inside for around 20 minutes.

Prosecuting, Barbara Webster said: “After [the farmer] had reviewed the CCTV he went back in and found 11 dead chickens. He formed the view that something sexual had happened to them.”

Police were contacted while the RSPCA carried out an investigation, finding traces of Waters inside two of the chickens.

After the arrests for offences relating to the chickens, an examination was carried out on Waters’ dog, when traces of semen were found.

Webster said: “In his interview, the defendant admitted going onto the farm intending having sex with the chickens.

“He admitted he had been on the farm on nine previous occasions and told officers he would say sorry to the chickens when he was finished.

“He also admitted to having sexual intercourse with his Great Dane at his address. He admitted that when he had sex with her. He said he knew she didn’t like it and would growl and bite him.”

Sentencing, Judge Sara Dodd imposed a criminal behaviour order on Waters, banning him from owning or keeping animals.

He must also sign the sexual offenders register.

Dodd said: “This is a case which is as unusual as it is disturbing. On two occasions on the 18th and 19th of September you broke into chicken sheds at the farm.

“You penetrated the anus of a number of chickens and ejaculated. As I understand at least 15 died as a result of your sordid sexual activity.