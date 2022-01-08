Officers in Southampton have charged a man with 14 offences including shoplifting and drugs offences

Thomas Amos, aged 35, of no fixed abode, has been charged with the following offences that occurred between 23 November and 6 January:

• Shoplifting – on Tuesday, 23 November, fragrances to the value of £209 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• Shoplifting – on Saturday, 27 November, an electric toothbrush, to the value of £300, was stolen from Boots on Above Bar Street.

• Shoplifting – on Sunday, 28 November, a quantity of fragrances, to the value of £145, were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• Shoplifting – on Sunday, 28 November, a number of gift sets to the value of £98 were stolen from Boots on Above Bar Street.

• Shoplifting – on Tuesday, 30 November, a quantity of fragrances, to the value of £901 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• Shoplifting – on Tuesday, 7 December, items of clothing, to the value of £842 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• Shoplifting – on Monday, 13 December, items of clothing, to the value of £587 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• Shoplifting – on Thursday, 16 December, a quantity of fragrances, to the value of £407 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• Shoplifting – on Tuesday, 21 December, a quantity of fragrances, to the value of £560 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• Shoplifting – on Friday, 24 December, a quantity of alcohol to the value of £449 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• Shoplifting – on Tuesday, 4 January, items of clothing, to the value of £1388, were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• Breach of a restraining order – between 23 November and 4 January, Amos breached a restraining order prohibiting him from entering John Lewis.

Amos was also charged with being in possession of Class A drugs (diamorphine) and possession of Class B drugs (cannabis) on 6 January.

He was remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, 7 January.

