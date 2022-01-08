Have you seen missing Alfie Price, 16

He was last seen on Banner Street in #Wigan at around 3pm on 3 January. He’s described as white, with dark hair and of slim build. He was wearing all black clothing when he was last seen but this may have changed since. We’re concerned he may be injured following a road traffic collision which officers are keen to speak to him about. Anyone who may have seen Alfie should report it online at https://crowd.in/caEX56 or call 0161 856 7032