Cleveland Police are re-appealing for witnesses after a man has been charged with the murder of a man in Middlesbrough.

On Sunday November 28 2021, at around 11.40pm, Ian Macneil, 46, was found on Middlesbrough’s Victoria Road near the junction with Errol Street.

He had suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital and received treatment but later passed away.

A 49-year-old man has now been charged with Mr Macneil’s murder.

Mr Macneil’s family have agreed that this picture of their loved one can be released to assist police but ask for privacy as they grieve.

Detective Chief Inspector Simone Bennett who is leading the investigation said: “Officers are supporting Mr Macneil’s family at this time.

“We’d like to ask anyone who thinks they may have information – but have not yet spoken to police about it – to talk to us now and assist detectives who want to help Mr Macneil’s family.”

Officers want to remind members of the public – who may have seen Mr Macneil in the time leading up to him being found seriously injured – of what he was wearing and where he was last seen.

The victim was wearing light coloured tracksuit bottoms and is believed to have been in the area of Abingdon Road, Southfield Road and Victoria Road between the hours of 9.15pm and 11.40pm on the evening of Sunday November 28 2021.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 21203083.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.