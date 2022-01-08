Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries and search areas of Portobello in relation to Alice Byrne who was last seen on the morning of Saturday, 1 January.
Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal said: “The local community has been keen to support our ongoing enquiry to trace Alice. Today we are continuing to carry out enquiries, review CCTV footage from the local area and use our specialist resources to search for her. Thank you to the public for their continued support with our appeals. We have been approached with offers of support on searches. It is important that that the public are not putting themselves in any danger and these can compromise planned, co-ordinated searches. We would ask the public to continue to help us by continuing to share our appeals, raising awareness and contacting us with any information they may have.
“The CCTV image below shows the clothing Alice was wearing when she was last seen. She was wearing a black top, black jeans ripped at the knees and white trainers.
“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 0647 of 2 January.”
Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries and search areas of Portobello in relation to Alice Byrne who was last seen on the morning of Saturday, 1 January
Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries and search areas of Portobello in relation to Alice Byrne who was last seen on the morning of Saturday, 1 January.
You may also like
Drugs dealers jailed following work by Kent’s County Lines and Gangs Team in September
Sentences totalling more than 19 years were handed out to drug dealers investigated by officers from the County Lines and Gangs Team in September...
Halfords driver ‘removed number plate’ to get through Low Traffic Neighbourhood street without detection
Footage has emerged of a Halfords Autocentre vehicle driving past a planter on a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) street, with the driver allegedly removing the...
11-year-old girl rushed to hospital after collision with a lorry on Kilburn High road in London
Police were called at 11:25am on Friday, 29 October to Kilburn High Road, NW6 following reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian. London...
5th stabbing in 24 hours in London
A crime scene is in place on Churchfields Road in Beckenham after a man was stabbed. Met Police say they were alerted by the London Ambulance Service just...
Police In Canterbury launch sex attack investigation
Images of a man have been released by officers investigating a report of a sexual assault in Canterbury. At around 11pm on 9 July 2021, it was reported that...
A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a 71-year-old woman in Knypersley
Kenneth Andrew McDermid, 43, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility for the unlawful killing of Ann Wendy Morse last year. Wendy (as she was known)...
Murder investigation launched in Crowborough
Sussex Police has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body at an address in Crowborough. The village of Rothefield has been...
Man Jailed for Sexual Abuse in Bradford
A Bradford man has been jailed for sexual abuse of a child under 16. Ahmed Thakar, 64, of Cleckheaton Road, in Bradford appeared before Bradford Crown Court...
Police launch Investigation as teacher is suspended from Island School
A teacher has been suspended and a Police investigation has been launched into Child Sex abuse allegation we can reveal. A letter has been sent from the...
Armed Police carry out stop on a vehicle in Belvedere
Armed officer have carried out a stop on a vehicle on Harold Way in Belvedere this morning. Five marked Police BMW X5 carried out the hard stop on a Silver...
Man attacked in Chislehurst churchyard
Police were called to the churchyard in Alexander Road, at 2.11pm on Sunday, 26 July to reports of a man assaulted. Officers attended along with paramedics...
Mother of Four boys killed in home alone fatal Sutton fire has been bailed by Police
The 27-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of child neglect, will return to a south London police station in mid-January. The investigation, which...
Detectives are investigating following the death of a man in Keighley
Police were called at 3:56am this morning (8 April) to reports of a man who was injured. Emergency services attended a property on Fell Lane in Keighley and...
Government announces radical package of measures to protect renters and landlords affected by coronavirus. Emergency legislation to suspend new evictions from...
BBC Three People just do nothing confirmed for Muting 2018
The comedy geniuses behind cult BBC3 show People Just Do Nothing have just been confirmed for Mutiny 2018. Kurupt FM are set to drop some dark and moody...
Police Officers are renewing their appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing Portsmouth man The 26-year-old was last seen leaving The Fawcett Inn...
A murder investigation continues following the death of a woman in Greenwich
Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 2.18am on Sunday, 4 April, to a seriously injured woman inside a block of flats in Ravine Grove, SE18...
Police discovered that a safety deposit box containing around £30,000 was taken from Tommy’s home and enquiries began to identify those involved
It marks five years since 80-year-old Tommy Ward was assaulted in his home in Maltby, Rotherham. On 1 October 2015, emergency services were called to...
Six Men Released on Bail Following Violent Disorder in Bradford
Enquiries are continuing following an incident of violent disorder on Hastings Street, Bradford, on Thursday, 13 May. Seven men have been arrested in...
Man arrested n possession of an imitation firearm and seven wraps
A man from Staines-upon-Thames has been arrested after being found in possession of an imitation firearm and seven wraps of white powder, believed to be class...
Man charged with numerous offences following tactical police contact
A man has been charged with driving offences in connection with an incident in Haringey. Konna Ward, 21, of Farrant Avenue, Wood Green, Haringey, N22 was...
Detectives investigating the murder of 16-year-old Camron Smith in Croydon have made a fifth arrest
A 15-year-old male – was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Tuesday, 27 July. He was taken in custody to a police station in...
22 year old man stabbed to death in Barnet
A murder investigation has been launched in Barnet following a fatal stabbing. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at approximately 11...
Motorcyclist killed follow Fatal Lightwater collision
Police are appealing for witnesses and advising motorists to avoid the A332 near the M3 in Lightwater following a fatal collision. The collision, involved a...