Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries and search areas of Portobello in relation to Alice Byrne who was last seen on the morning of Saturday, 1 January.



Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal said: “The local community has been keen to support our ongoing enquiry to trace Alice. Today we are continuing to carry out enquiries, review CCTV footage from the local area and use our specialist resources to search for her. Thank you to the public for their continued support with our appeals. We have been approached with offers of support on searches. It is important that that the public are not putting themselves in any danger and these can compromise planned, co-ordinated searches. We would ask the public to continue to help us by continuing to share our appeals, raising awareness and contacting us with any information they may have.



“The CCTV image below shows the clothing Alice was wearing when she was last seen. She was wearing a black top, black jeans ripped at the knees and white trainers.



“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 0647 of 2 January.”