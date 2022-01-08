Two men have been jailed for their role in a violent robbery against three victims on the streets of Hackney

Reece Bailey, 29 of no fixed address, was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

Azemema Ewubare, 30 of Well Street, Hackney, was sentenced to one year and 10 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to robbery.

They pleaded in August 2021 at Wood Green Crown Court and were sentenced on Wednesday, 5 January 2022.

The court heard the facts of the incident that took place on Mare Street, Hackney on July 2020 at approximately 03:00hrs.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service after one of the victims called the police after he had been stabbed. He said that a group of men were going around stabbing people and had stolen his bicycle.

CCTV operators in the area also contacted police after they witnessed the robbery. They continued to monitor the suspects and directed police to a bus stop on Lower Clapton Road where they found Bailey, who matched the description given, leaning on a bike.

Bailey tried to flee the scene and officers ran after him. They managed to detain him and when they searched him found he was carrying a knife in his waistband.

Police then received information from a local hospital about a second victim who informed medical staff that he had been stabbed.

Ewubare was identified through forensics, after he was seen on CCTV discarding a plastic cup, before dragging a third victim off his bike to the floor, and assaulting him. Stewart then took the victim’s bike and rode off.

DC Ben Stone from the Central East Command Unit said: “These horrifying attacks left undeserving victims seriously injured and afraid for their lives. The sentences received today reflect the severity of the crimes that took place. I hope that is of some comfort to the victims.”

A third man, Dorlan Stewart, 27 of Ridley Road, Hackney, was sentenced to a section 37/41 hospital order under the Mental Health Act 1983 after pleading guilty to robbery.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100% anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love. No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.