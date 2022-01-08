Two teenagers have been sentenced for an assault in Castle Square last year that left a Brighton council worker with serious injuries

The local man, who was in his 50s, was subjected to a significant assault of kicks and punches just before 6am on Thursday, September 16th, before members of the public stepped in to help.

Three suspects were arrested nearby shortly after and two of them – 15 and 16-year-old girls from Brighton and Crawley respectively – were charged with GBH. The 16-year-old was also charged with assaulting a police officer.

They cannot be named due to their young ages.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 5), the 15-year-old girl was sentenced to 12 months in prison and the 16-year-old was given a 12-month youth offending order and remanded into the care of social services.