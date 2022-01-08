Three men have been jailed for a total of 15 years and one month for their role in the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy





Steven Allison, 18 of Moreton Close, Hackney, was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

His twin brother Bradley Allison, 18 of Moreton Close, Hackney, was sentenced to five years and seven months after pleading guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

They both pleaded guilty on in February 2021 at the Old Bailey.

Ti-Reece Taylor, 18 of Daubeney Road, Hackney was sentenced to four years and six months after pleading guilty in January 2021 at the Old Bailey to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The Old Bailey heard the facts of the incident that took place at around 18:30hrs on Monday, 6 April 2020.

Witnesses described seeing men running with knives around the Woodberry Down area, near Finsbury Park, wearing dark coloured tracksuits. Another witness later described walking along the canal path and seeing the victim’s friends panicked and distressed after their friend had been stabbed.

The suspects fled the scene and the victim was found on the ground after he had been stabbed six times and had suffered serious abdominal injuries. Police officers administered initial first aid along with three off-duty doctors who happened to be nearby. The victim, aged 16, was then airlifted to an east London hospital and was treated for his injuries.

At the scene officers found a knife broken in half. During a later search of an address in Hackney, the other half of the knife was recovered. They were later forensically examined and found to be one and the same weapon.

During the search officers also found clothes belonging to the defendants which they were wearing during the incident.

During the investigation officers studied related drill music videos and managed to identify from them that this was a revenge attack against the victim’s rival gang. On Bradley Allison’s phone, police found song lyrics that referenced a broken weapon and mentioned two of the suspects by name.

Detective Constable Luke Martinez from the Central East Gangs Taskforce North said: “In a matter of minutes the victim was horrifically stabbed multiple times and left critically injured on the street. This attack could have easily resulted in murder and the victim was extremely lucky to survive.

“The sentences received today should send out a clear message; if you choose to participate in the gang lifestyle and aggressively attack others, you should expect a lengthy prison. These young men are now paying the price for the choices they have made.”

