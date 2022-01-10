BREAKING LONDON SOUTHWARK

Police are continuing to appeal for help to find 3 young girls

January 10, 2022
Jazmin, 13, Kyiah, 12, & Nylah, 13 – who have now been #missing for about 30hrs after they left school on Friday. If you have seen them, or know of their whereabouts, please police via 101 ref: 4627/07Jan

