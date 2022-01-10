Can you help us find missing Billy Hodgson, 23, from Fareham?

He was last seen at his family’s address on Fareham Road, Gosport, at approximately 8.20pm this evening (Saturday 8 January).

We, along with Billy’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the public to report any sightings to us.

Billy is described as:

• White

• Of athletic build

• 5foot 7inches in height

• Blonde messy hair in a long crew cut

• Blonde stubble

• Wearing tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and most likely carrying a black backpack.

He has links to Fareham and Gosport and we believe he is travelling in a black Toyota, registration MT21 GFA.

If you have seen Billy today or have any information that can help us find him, please call us on 101, quoting 44220009504.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.