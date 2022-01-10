Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious sexual assault on a female in Huddersfield

.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) is appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was attacked on the old Fartown Rugby Club pitch off Spaines Road, Huddersfield on Wednesday morning ( 5 January).

A number of active enquiries are ongoing into the offence which was reported to have taken place between 8.10am and 8.20am.

It occurred after the female victim was approached by a man as she walked by the entrance to the park area.

She was the taken to out-buildings near the old Fartown rugby ground, far town gate where she was seriously sexually assaulted.

After the offence the female fled the area and went to seek assistance.

T/Detective Superintendent Tony Nicholson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This is clearly a very serious incident in which a teenage girl has been seriously sexually assaulted.

“She has been receiving care from professionals and specialist police officers.

“Such attacks are fortunately very rare in our communities and I can promise residents that all possible efforts are being made to investigate this attack and locate the person responsible.

“Officers from the Huddersfield NPT have also stepped up patrols in the local Fartown area to reassure nearby residents.

“We are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak with anyone who saw the suspect who is described as light skinned, of dual heritage, in his late 20s, around 5ft 7ins tall, broadly built and as having short cropped hair. He was described as wearing dark clothing.

“Information can be given to HMET on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

All reports should reference crime number 13220005641.

“Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”