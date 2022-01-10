A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in Bolton last month
A pair of cousins who were racing each other at speeds of up 100mph have each been jailed for more than two years.
. Sheffield Crown Court heard that Haseeb Ashraf (pictured), 20, and Amaan Ghani, 20, both of St John’s Road, Eastwood, Rotherham admitted causing serious...
Ryde Rescue called to vessel with loss of engine
The volunteers from the independent lifeboat in Ryde were called into service this afternoon. They got tasked by the Uk Coastguard to a 25 foot motorboat that...
Essex Airport Police officer sacked after misusing a taser
An officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct after using force with a Conducted Energy Device (commonly referred to as Taser).PC Christopher...
Police confirm Human remains found in Barton on sea is that of missing Isobel Munro
At 10.10am on Tuesday 29 November 2016 female human remains were discovered in woodland in Long Meadow, Barton-on-Sea in Hampshire. Following a post mortem...
Terror Police descend on Sleepy Andover Town
Police descended on the property at 4am this morning, Officers still remain there now. Officers are wearing CTFSO (Counter Terrorism Special Firearms Officer)...
Long delays after grab lorry malfunction and gets stuck under bridge
A lorry carrying scaffold equipment has become stuck under a bridge on Grosvenor Road, in London The lorry grad is understood to have malfunctioned and got...
Man robbed by a gang in Dartford
Witnesses are being sought by officers investigating a robbery in Dartford town centre. The incident took place at around 9pm on Saturday 11 January 2020 in...
Red Jet 7 was ordered by Red Funnel in August 2017. She is being built by Wight Shipyard in East Cowes on the Island and will enter service between Southampton...
Volunteers from the Special Constabulary have taken part in an operation to help police the streets of Medway for an entire day
On Saturday 24 April 2021 a total of 22 special constables assisted regular officers in dealing with a range of issues, which included successfully locating...
The trio were attending a domestic violence call from a woman who said her partner was smashing up her flat, was threatening to take an overdose
Three Leicestershire Police Officers who saved the life of a knife-wielding man who had cut his own throat have been nominated for The National Police Bravery...
A suspected arsonist has appeared at court following a fire in the stairwell of a flat in Northfleet
Brandon Jones, 23, of Thistledown, Gravesend, has been charged with one count of arson with intent to endanger life. Kent Police was called to the fire...
Man charged after stabbing Police officer in Hendon
Detectives investigating an incident in which a police officer received a stab injury to his arm have charged a man. Ibrahim Gul, 37 of Finchley Road, NW11...
Man spat at woman on train during journey from Stratford to Upminster
Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating an incident on board a train from Stratford to Upminster are today releasing this image in connection. On...
Nine police staff from Hampshire Constabulary to answer inappropriate language
A number Hampshire Constabulary police staff are to face a misconduct hearing over alleged use of inappropriate and prejudiced language. The employees at...
Man dies after collision with a coach
A man has died despite the best efforts of medics following a road traffic collision this afternoon involving a coach and a pedestrian. West Midlands Ambulance...
Texting lorry driver jailed after crashing into back of Prison Custody Van on A27
This shocking video shows the moment a lorry driver – distracted by his mobile phone – crashes into the back of a van on the A27, seriously injuring...
A man has died following a collision between a car and a cyclist in the early hours
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by West Midlands Police to Midland Road, Darlaston at 1.09am and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers...
Police in Merseyside are continuing to appeal for help in finding 16-year-old Sam Sommerville, who is missing from home
Sam was last seen on Saturday 14 November in the Salford area but did not return home. More recent sightings have also been reported in the Huyton and Kirkby...
A man approached three schoolchildren inappropriate comments were made before a sexual assault took place
British transport Police want to identify a man using a mobility rollator after three schoolchildren were approached at the Broadstairs railway station on 26...
Coastguard teams called to search for missing Daniel
There are currently large numbers of police and coastguard personnel searching for vulnerable 20-year-old Daniel Champion (also known as Daniel Dugan) who went...
Vets have warned about the dangers of discarded face masks after one was removed from a dog’s stomach
Patch needed surgery after wolfing down the mask, which his owner believes happened without her noticing during a walk in Thrapston, Northamptonshire. It was...
Detectives investigating the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Wandsworth have charged a man
Imran Boujdellal, 19 of Bronti Close, SE17, was charged with murder on Saturday, 31 October. He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court...
One Lane M27 And The Hardshoulder Closed After Vehicle Leave Carriageway
Police have closed one lane of the M27 Eastbound this evening after the driver of a car lost control and hit the hard Shoulder Crash Barriers. The incident...
Police find Body of Missing Rosie Johnson on the Isle of Wight
Police have sadly confirmed that officers searching for missing Rosie Johnson on the Isle of Wight have found a body of a woman in Wootton this afternoon...