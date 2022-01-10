BOLTON BREAKING LANCASHIRE

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in Bolton last month

January 10, 2022
Officers were called at around 20.40 GMT on Saturday 11 December 2021 to a report that a 41-year-old man had been stabbed on Lincoln Road, Bolton.
Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The report at 20.40 was approximately two hours after a report of another stabbing on Battenberg Road in Bolton where 25-year-old Tyrone Williamson was found and taken to hospital where he sadly died.
Anthony Derek George, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Tyrone. He will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
Four men have also been charged with attempt murder in connection with the Lincoln Road incident.
Roy Meanly of Rowena Street, Farnworth, Nathan Carney-Williamson of Battenberg Road, Bolton, Jason Wilding of Withington Road, Whalley Range, Manchester, and Adam Disa Green of no fixed abode, have all previously been charged with attempted murder.
They will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on 19 January.
Anyone with information or footage can submit it directly to the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21S40-PO1. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
