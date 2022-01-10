Officers investigating an assault at Halifax station have released CCTV images in connection
Police are appealing for help to locate a young girl missing from south London
Xana, aged 11, was last seen on Thursday, 18 November. She resides at an address in Beulah Hill SE19 and had been due to spend the weekend with a family member...
Internet Media Company seek Talent for TV Shows
An on-line television executive, whose past successes include overseeing more than 40,000 channels on the internet, has set up TV studios at Plymouth Science...
Air ambulance lands at M25 collision
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision on the M25 between Junction 3 and Junction 2 near Darenth. The road has been closed in both directions...
CCTV issued after Clapton Stabbing
Police have issued an image of a man they would like to trace following a stabbing in Clapton. Officers were called at approximately 2.20pm on Wednesday, 10...
All four now have plenty of time behind bars to consider whether the juvenile behaviour they displayed was really worth it
Four people have been jailed for their part in a violent confrontation between two opposing groups in Sevenoaks. Dale Lutton, Paul Carbine, Sebastian Seccombe...
Breaking:Nine Dorset Fire crews Called to Thatch Property Fire in Durweston
Nine Fire appliances have been mobilised to a thatch property fire in Church Rd, Durweston. Crews from across the county of Dorset have been sent to the...
Tributes have been paid to a grandfather and ‘friend to all’ who died following a hit-and-run collision in Stechford
William Burns suffered serious injuries after being struck by a BMW on Station Road at around 1.30pm on Sunday (18 April). Despite the best efforts of...
Missing man has links to Kent and Sussex
Police are searching for Lee Brumby who is missing from the Hastings area. The 32-year-old is known to move around East Sussex and Kent and sleep in his...
An Eastbourne man is starting a 17-year prison sentence for child sex offences after an investigation by Sussex safeguarding detectives
Simon Hutchinson, 53, unemployed, now of Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, near Eastbourne, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Thursday 22 April after being...
Ten officer have suffered injuries and are receiving medical treatment have all gone to hospital.
A number of officers have been injured following a police operation in Barnet. At around 1.50pm on Wednesday, 23 September, officers attended an industrial...
Sad news to report #PoliceFamily with the death overnight of West Midlands Police PC Musa Muhammed
He was 47 and was married with a young family. According to a ‘GoFundMe’ page set up to support his family, Musa was a West Midlands Police officer for...
Police have sadly confirmed that a man has died and his body has been pulled from the Monks Ferry in Birkenhead this morning (Wednesday) The death of the man...
Major search underway after jet ski found adrift in Solent
HM Coastguard is appealing for information about the owner of a white and burgundy jetski which has just been found adrift in the eastern Solent with a...
Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses after two motorcyclists suffered serious injuries in Wrotham
The collision happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday 23 June 2021, at the junction with the A20 London Road and Gasoline Alley. The motorcycles involved...
Detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of Mohammed Shah Subhani have made a eighth arrest
Detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of Mohammed Shah Subhani – known as ‘Shah’ – have made a eighth arrest A 67-year-old woman from Hounslow...
Firefighters have issued a candle safety reminder after a fire at a flat on Lakeside Drive in Park Royal
Part of a flat on the third floor of an eight-storey block was damaged by the fire. A woman left the flat before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of...
Hampshire Police are investigating the murder of 31-year-old Dean Evans in Basingstoke. Police were called to an address in Benham Road at 5.30am yesterday...
The Registry was launched in July to help create a database of people who consent to be contacted by the NHS to take part in clinical studies, to help speed up the development of a safe and effective vaccine.
Ten thousand UK volunteers will from today (Friday 25 September) be invited to join a leading phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trial, as the number of people who...
Turnham Green Tube Station Evacuated after Suspect Item Find at Stamford Brook
Travellers are being evacuated from Turnham Green station as a result of a security incident at Stamford Brook. Surrounding roads have also been closed by...
Men who burgled Hampshire school given caution and ordered to pay compensation
Two men have been arrested after officers were investigating reports of a burglary in progress at Wildern School in the early hours of this morning (9 Nov)...
Pat Quinn, a co-founder of the social media “Ice Bucket Challenge,” died on Sunday at the age of 37, the ALS Association has confirmed
Quinn was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2013, a month after his 30th birthday, the organisation...
A man who stabbed another man in the back after he tried to stop him attacking his girlfriend has been jailed for six years
Paul McArthur assaulted his partner at their home in Otley Terrace, in Darlington, in the early hours of May 31 this year. The attack was witnessed by...
Man, in 30s, suffers serious injuries during ‘disturbance’ at home in Swindon
A man’s suffered serious injuries during an incident at a property in Swindon today. Eight police officers responded to reports of a ‘disturbance’ at a home in...