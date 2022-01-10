BREAKING HALIFAX WEST YORKSHIRE

Officers investigating an assault at Halifax station have released CCTV images in connection

January 10, 2022
At around 7pm on Sunday 12 December, a man waiting outside the toilets at the station was approached by three other men.
The three men punched and headbutted him, causing cuts and bruises to his face and a broken nose.
Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.
If you recognise them or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 223 of 13/12/21.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
