BREAKING SCAM ALERT

Wow I have missed a lot of deliveries last year!  

January 10, 2022
1 Min Read
Unfortunately, these text messages never seem to end, they are just hoping that they will eventually catch me out!
Beware of text messages like these.
Even if a parcel is taking longer than expected to turn up, make sure to avoid delivery scam text messages.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp