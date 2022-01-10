Wow I have missed a lot of deliveries last year!
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed on London Bus in Tottenham
A man fighting for his life after being stabbed on the number 67 bus in Tottenham Police were called at 2.19pm on Sunday, 11 August to Seven Sisters Road, at...
The Isle of Wight Festival has announced new dates and is now scheduled to take place 16-19 September 2021
This is a change from the previous dates, 17-20 June 2021. If you have already booked Festival tickets for the original June dates, please read on for your...
A boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 69-year-old woman was discovered at an address in #Withdean, Brighton.
At 6.55pm on Thursday 7 January police were called to a residential address in Cedars Gardens, Withdean, Brighton, where the woman was found deceased...
Man arrested for possession of firearm after Orpington Burglary
Shortly before 2am on Friday morning Officers from the Met Police attended a distressed woman after a man broke into her home whilst she slept and made...
Two charged with murder of Dean Evans in Basingstoke
Detectives have charged two men with the murder of 31 year old Dean Evans. Liam Darvill, 20, of Beaconsfield Road, Basingstoke and Thomas David Harris, 22, of...
A suspect has been charged with multiple offences including two incidents of spitting at police officers
Jonathon Newman, 23, of Station Road East, Canterbury, was arrested at 2.30pm on Wednesday 17 March 2021 when Kent Police received a report of threatening...
Two terrorist jailed for a total of fourteen years’ and six months’ for funding terrorism
Counter Terrorism Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant and always report anything suspicious after two men were jailed for a total of fourteen...
Police are working on flushing out any suspects on Toilet Block Fire
Police are working on flushing out any suspects as they investigate a suspected arson at the toilet block in New Road Lake. Firefighters had to use a high...
Attempted robbery of school boy in Whitstable
Police have released the following E fit following an attempted robbery in Whitstable Just before 8am on Wednesday 6 November 2019 a teenage boy was walking...
Island Roads pitch in to help young Ventnor footballers
Island Roads has pitched in to help a Ventnor area youth football club create a much-needed new playing surface. The highways PFI company was delighted to...
Man charged with Fulham murder
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Hammersmith and Fulham have charged a man with murder. Rakim Noel, 24 of no fixed abode has been charged with...
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach in Cordelia Street, E14. Injuries are not life-threatening. Officers were called at 7.11pm...
Detectives are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a robbery in Whitechapel
Police were called to MS Express, a newsagents, on Osborn Street E1 at 3am on 16 November 2019 to a report of a robbery. Officers attended and the...
Human Remains found at Tesco Extra Portsmouth Could of been there for up to Five Years
The decapitated and badly decomposed human remains that were discovered next to the petrol station at Tesco Extra at North Harbour in Portsmouth, may have been...
Kent Police taser man following domestic related call in Gravesend
A man resisting arrest and posing a threat to Police has been tasered following a domestic related call where a woman was assaulted. Unknown if the incident...
Police are seeking witnesses after night time intruders entered a Crawley convenience store
Police are seeking witnesses after night time intruders entered a Crawley convenience store. At 11.15pm on Saturday 8 June two men, wearing gloves, caps and...
A man who encouraged a dog to kill a ferret and breached a Criminal Behaviour Order by being in Walton has been sentenced. Joshua Wanless, aged 28, of...
Twi people have passed away at the Shinfield view care home
The Covid hit Shinfield View Care Home, where a number of elderly residents and staff have become unwell due to the Corona virus, have sadly lost 2 residents...
Puppy stolen during knifepoint robbery in Orpington
Police are appealing for the public’s help after a puppy was stolen in a knifepoint robbery in Orpington. The puppy, a British bulldog who is named Spot, was...
The incident took place on a pathway between Hunts Pond Road and Wheatlands. At around 7.30pm on 28 October, a man in his 20s was on a run when he was...
Fire crews called to North Kensington Cannabis grow
A large Cannabis Factory has been found inside the basement of a immigration solicitors in North Kensington. Fire crews were alerted at around 2.55pm on...
Gillingham killer still at large after fatal stabbing
A manhunt has entered its fourth day following the cold blooded killing in the Medway town of Gillingham. Anthony Eastwood in the Road as neighbours watched...
Officers, investigating the interference with and damage to a van parked in Station Avenue, Wickford have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident
The van was parked in the car park in Station Avenue, Wickford on October 7 2020 when someone tried to force their way into the vehicle by using jemmying the...
Fire crews called to persons reported blaze in Hackney
Four fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have been scrambled to a blaze at property on Windus Mews in Hackney. Crews were called at 1.16am on Thursday...