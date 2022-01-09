his was a serious incident and it was lucky that the two police officers who were deliberately driven at were not seriously injured or killed

Officers are appealing for information after a vehicle was deliberately driven at police officers in Bicester.

Police officers attempted to stop two vehicles travelling in convoy; a stolen dark blue VW Golf R and a bluey silver-coloured Seat Altera in Graven Hill Road at approximately 4.30pm on Friday (7/1).

The VW had its hazards on and was being pushed from behind by the Seat.

During the incident, two offenders made off from the VW. One of the offenders jumped into the Seat, which had the registration DY05ORJ.

The Seat was then separately deliberately driven at two police officers, who managed to jump out of the way.

The Seat was driven through multiple red lights along the A41 towards Aylesbury.

The other offender fled on foot towards the Graven Hill estate, specifically Westacott Road and Roberts Drive.

Thames Valley Police is investigating a number of offences in connection with this incident, including assault of a police constable, dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

The VW Golf R has now been recovered by the force.

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Rachael McCreadie of the Incident and Crime Response team, said: “This was a serious incident and it was lucky that the two police officers who were deliberately driven at were not seriously injured or killed.

“I am appealing to any residents, motorists or pedestrians to check their mobile phones, dash cams and home CCTV to see if they have footage of the vehicles, suspicious persons in the area or the incident and to contact the force as soon as possible.

“The easiest way to contact the force is by calling 101 or visiting our website, quoting investigation reference number 43220009070.”