Free lateral flow tests ‘could be axed’

January 9, 2022
Universal free lateral flow tests could be axed under new measures, according to a report published by the Sunday Times.
The kits could be restricted to high-risk settings such as hospitals and schools.
People displaying symptoms would also be eligible to receive free tests.
