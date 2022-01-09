A mobile phone was stolen from a man during a robbery which was reported to have taken place in Ramsgate

On Tuesday 28 December 2021, the victim in his 40s was walking in St Luke’s Avenue between the junctions with Percy Road and Holly Road at around 1.50am.

He was approached by two men who asked to borrow his mobile phone. He refused and carried on walking however he was verbally threatened as he continued along the road.

As the victim turned into Holly Road one of the suspects ran and caught up with him and demanded the man’s phone so he handed it over.

Suspects

Both men were described as being around 6 feet tall. One was white and had a slim build, the other was described as middle eastern and was of a larger build.

Officers continue to investigate the robbery and would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage and has not already spoken to the police.

Do you have information?

Anyone with information should call 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/266356/21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.