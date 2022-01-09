Coastguard and Fire crews called after Woman and young child become trapped in mud in Folkestone

A ten-year-old child has been pulled to safety by firefighters and coastguard search and rescue teams after he got stuck in the mud at Folkestone Harbour on Sunday morning.

The young child and the women were struggling to get out near The Stade, and had sunk when the emergency services were alerted this comes after three others were reduced from the near same location 24 hours before.

Two fire engines and the water rescue unit was sent to the scene along with a number of coastguard teams.

The woman managed to free herself and self-rescue the child needed help. Working with colleagues from the Coastguard, firefighters were able to reach the boy, then with the help of an air lance, the young boy was pulled out of the mud and carried back to dry land where the woman and children were placed into the care of paramedics from SECAmb.