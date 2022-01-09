Enquiries remain ongoing following a disturbance in Chatham and detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident

Kent Police was called at 9.45pm on Friday 7 January 2022 to Wayfield Road following reports of a disturbance involving a large group of people. It was also reported a car was driven at a pedestrian.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and one person, the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Three men, aged 38, 42 and 37 from Chatham were arrested nearby on suspicion of affray. They have since been released on police bail until Tuesday 1 February 2022.

Following a search two bladed items and a hammer were recovered.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have seen the incident or may have information. Call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/4502/22.

You can also call Kent Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website here – www.crimestoppers-uk.org