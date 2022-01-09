A trailer full of stolen items was found by officers from the Kent Police Rural Task Force who were proactively searching woodland in Bethersden

On Thursday 6 January 2022 at around 12.30pm two police constables were walking through Hoads Wood as part of their work to prevent and tackle rural crime when they discovered fresh tyre tracks which led into the wood.

The officers followed the tracks and discovered a trailer, which contained builders’ tools, and a generator nearby.

Checks were carried out and these high-value items, along with the trailer itself, were all believed to be stolen. They used their 4×4 vehicle to move the trailer to the entrance of the wood where all the items were seized.

Enquiries remain ongoing to locate the owners of the property and to identify and locate the people responsible for the thefts.

The Rural Task Force is a specialist team made up of officers who are dedicated to tackling and investigating rural crime.

They work closely with a number of partner agencies including the RSPCA, RSPB, Environment Agency and local authorities to address issues that blight communities.

The force recognises that people living in rural areas may feel isolated so the team has developed more efficient means of communication such as Country Eye and Farm Watch, which both ensure a quick way for residents to report and share information.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in relation to the stolen equipment, or has details which could assist officers, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/2162/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

For more details and advice regarding rural crime visit the Kent Police website.