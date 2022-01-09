Body found in Newport is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary were called to home in Newport on the Isle of Wight this morning.

Police were alerted by Neighbours who called Police with a concern for the woman welfare.

Police have since sadly confirmed that the body of a woman was found at a property who was deceased.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: “We were called at 9am this morning (Sunday) to an address in Worsley Road, Newport, where the body of a woman was found.

“Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”