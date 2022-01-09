BREAKING EDENBRIDGE KENT

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash involving two cars on Hartfield Road, Edenbridge

January 9, 2022
Three fire engines were sent to the scene including one from our colleagues at Surrey Fire and Rescue Service. On arrival, crews found that one of the vehicles had a man and woman inside trapped by their injuries. Using heavy rescue equipment the crews were able to remove part of the vehicle to gain access to them to fully assess their injuries. Together with paramedics from SECAmb, the man and woman were transferred into ambulances. Crews made the scene safe.

