Three fire engines were sent to the scene including one from our colleagues at Surrey Fire and Rescue Service. On arrival, crews found that one of the vehicles had a man and woman inside trapped by their injuries. Using heavy rescue equipment the crews were able to remove part of the vehicle to gain access to them to fully assess their injuries. Together with paramedics from SECAmb, the man and woman were transferred into ambulances. Crews made the scene safe.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash involving two cars on Hartfield Road, Edenbridge
Third Victim Named Killed in Horror Manchester Terror Attack
A Man who was killed in the horrific terror attack that saw concert-goers targeted in Manchester last night has been remembered as an “amazing” individual...
Man named in Epping Road rage stabbing
First picture the man who was stabbed in Epping yesterday is he has been named as SteveO’Morrison The Wakes Arms roundabout remains closed in all directions as...
Fire crews called to Winchester McDonald’s
Fire crews from Winchester have raced to McDonalds Winchester branch after being alerted by the automatic alarm system. Crews were called just after 8pm whilst...
A man who attacked police officers with an axe has been jailed
Vasile Alexandru, 30 of Pelly Road, Newham, E13 appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court where he was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment. At an earlier...
Guide To Lead To Fewer UK Homes Being Flooded
A guide that could eventually lead to fewer UK homes being flooded is being developed by engineers and surveyors at the University of Portsmouth. They...
Salisbury train crash: Driver has ‘life changing’ injuries and nothing to suggest train hit object
The British Transport Police has begun an investigation to find out exactly what happened last night after two trains collided at Tunnel Junction outside...
Looks Like Floating Bridge Isn’t just for Cowes Week as it get Stuck
The Isle of Wight’s £3.2 million Cowes “floating bridge” has run aground this lunchtime we can reveal. Passengers and vehicles users were...
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a warehouse fire near Oval Tube station
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a warehouse fire near Oval Tube station. London Fire Brigade (LFB) has confirmed it is dealing with a fire on Clapham Road...
Colonel Eric leaves the field after his last poppy appeal
Armed forces stalwart Colonel Eric Davidson is stepping down after more than half a century helping to organise the town’s Remembrance Sunday parade. And, on...
Horror Find On Southsea Door Step
Officers were called to Outram Road at 8am today after the body of a 28-year-old man from Portsmouth was found in the front garden of a property. The man was...
Manhunt after arson probe is launched in Canterbury
Officers investigating a suspected arson in Hersden, near Canterbury, have released CCTV footage of a person who may be able to assist their enquiries. ...
Basingstoke Family Rescued after Car Crashes into their Home
A FAMILY from Basingstoke had to be rescued from their home after a car crashed into it during rush hour.
Detectives have arrested a man as part of their investigation into an assault following the Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town football match on Friday, 19 November
The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday, 21 November and remains in custody. Enquiries into the circumstances by officers...
Essex man charged with murder and ten attempted murders
Essex Police has been authorised by the CPS to charge a man from #Loughton with murder and ten charges of attempted murder plus dangerous driving and will...
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Danes Camp Way, Northampton
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Danes Camp Way, Northampton. At about 10.20pm last night, Wednesday, April 22, a blue VW...
Detectives have named a man who was fatally stabbed in Elephant and Castle as they continue to appeal for information about his death
Police were called at 7.46pm on Tuesday, 14 December to reports of a stabbing at a restaurant in Maldonado Walk, off Hampton Street. Officers attended along...
Dartford Ten Year old Lilly taken by the butterflies too soon say friends of the little girl after fatal collision
The girl was taken to a London hospital following the collision which happened while she was walking in Watling Street, near the junction with Meadow Way...
Top cop Roy says we didn’t get it wrong
In response to social media footage circulating of an incident which occurred in Wembley at around 11.00am on Wednesday, 22 July, North West Area Commander...
Man gunned down yards from Edmonton Police station described as a little angel
A young man aged in his mid-20s has been shot dead on a street in #Edmonton, north-London. Met Police say at approx 9:00pm they were called to Beaconsfield...
A fire has this morning broken out at a property formerly the Fairways cattery on West End Road Southampton.
A fire has this morning broken out at a property formerly the Fairways cattery on West End Road Southampton. The fire was reported by neighbours as raging by...
A man is due in court later this month charged in connection with a number of burglary offences
Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Colchester on 29 September and recovered a number of items of stolen property.A 42 year-old man was arrested...
A taxi driver reported he had also been subjected to racist abuse after asking a passenger to wear a face mask
Police were called to reports of a racially aggravated assault in Belgrave Road, Torquay, at around 5.35pm, on Tuesday 20 April. A taxi driver reported he had...
They continued to talk and then without warning Templeman punched Mr Maguire once in the face
A 28-year-old man has been jailed for four years and 8 months for a one-punch assault which killed his victim. Luke Templeman, of Launder Terrace in Grantham...
This courageous pensioner and cancer sufferer has been left with horrific bruising after cruel thieves attacked her as she tried to stop them stealing her mobility scooter
This courageous pensioner and cancer sufferer has been left with horrific bruising after cruel thieves attacked her as she tried to stop them stealing her...