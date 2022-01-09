Police have confirmed that a van driver died after his vehicle collided with the rear of a HGV on thr M6 near #Walsall today

The van driver, a man in his forties – had been driving his vehicle on the northbound carriageway – between J10/Walsall and J11/A460 – when his vehicle was involved in a significant collision with a lorry, at around 1045am this morning
Sadly, nothing could be done to save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.
Recovery efforts at the scene are ongoing, and the road remains closed from Junction 10 to Junction11 for the time being.
Police say they have no timescale as to when the road will reopen. Delays on approach are in excess of 40mins.
West Midlands Police are keen to hear from anybody who was there at the time and may have information or dashcam footage to assist their investigation.
If you can help please get in touch with them via live chat on their website www.west-midlands.police.uk or email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk.
Please quote log 1085 of 09/01/22.
