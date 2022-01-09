Police appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision in Portsmouth

Police were called at 10.12am on Sunday‍ (9 January) to Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth, following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a blue Hyundai i10, near the pedestrian crossing at the junction with Fratton Way.

The pedestrian, a local man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Did you see the collision, or the moments beforehand?

Do you have dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage showing what happened?

Please contact police on 101 or report online, quoting 44220009987.