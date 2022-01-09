The fires were deliberately set targeting roadside barn and hay bale stocks at farm locations in Beddingham, Alfriston, Tarring Neville and Litlington, between 2 and 7 November 2021.

A man has been arrested by Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team who have been investigating a series of barn and hay bale fires in Lewes and Wealden.

The fires were deliberately set by suspects targeting roadside barn and hay bale stocks at farm locations in Beddingham, Alfriston, Tarring Neville and Litlington, between 2 and 7 November 2021.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (8 January) on suspicion of committing arson and conspiracy to commit arson. He has been interviewed and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Jon Attfield from the Rural Crime Team said: “This is a highly destructive crime that impacts our farming community and livestock supplies.

“Our investigation continues and we are again appealing for witnesses to any suspicious activity seen in the Beddingham, Litlington, Alfriston and Tarring Neville areas from 2 to 9 November last year.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 244 of 07/11 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.