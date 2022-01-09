Police have arrested a 51-year-old man from Middlewich following a report of a child abduction in Middlewich

At 8pm on Saturday 8 January, a man approached a 4-year-old girl in The Cheshire Cheese pub in Lewin Street, Middlewich and tried to lead her away.

He was challenged by a parent, and members of the public detained him outside the pub to prevent him from leaving the area.

The girl was physically unharmed by the incident.

Police subsequently arrested a man on suspicion of child abduction. He remains in custody.

Chief Inspector Claire Jesson from Cheshire Police said:

“While this is a very concerning incident, this was isolated and the suspect was swiftly arrested.

“I’d like to thank those who intervened and prevented the suspect from leaving the area.

“We have increased patrols to provide reassurance and the family are being supported by officers.”