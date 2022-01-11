Moron’ vandals set fire to life-saving ring at Denton Island in Newhaven

Moron” vandals have been heavily criticised after setting fire to lifesaving equipment next to the sea in Newhaven Yobs threw the life ring into the sea and then foolish set fire to the outer casing.

A member of the local lifeboat crew who asked not to be named along with locals have all said that such behaviour is risking lives. He said: “We discovered that some moron had set fire to the life ring holder and the life ring was missing. We had to call the East Sussex Fire and Rescue to come and put out the fire that has totally destroyed the casing.