A 15 year old teenage boy has been arrested as part of a proactive operation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

A teenage boy has been arrested as part of a proactive operation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Officers visited an address in south London on the morning of Friday, 7 January.

A 15-year-old boy was detained under PACE after being arrested on suspicion of engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts (contrary to Section 5 Terrorism Act 2006).

Searches at the address have concluded.

The boy was taken to a London police station, and he has since been bailed to a date in February.

There is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in relation to this.

The ongoing investigation is suspected to be linked to extreme right wing ideology.

