Detectives have praised the victims of a Middlesbrough man who carried out 22 rapes and was today jailed for life with a minimum of 12 years, and put on the sex offenders’ register for life

Officers have applauded victims’ bravery in supporting the investigation so Tom Rodwell, 31, could be brought before the court.

Rodwell pleaded guilty to 10 counts which detailed the multiple rapes he had carried out between 2017 and 2020.

The court heard how Rodwell, 31, is a danger to women, responsible for sustained assaults and rapes on female victims he had begun relationships with.

Rodwell used the fact he had aspirations to work in healthcare to try and appear caring, yet was manipulative towards his victims and quickly became violent.

DC Rick Sainsbury, who led the investigation said: “Rodwell’s offending is despicable. He is a dangerous individual and his selfish and depraved action have caused lasting harm to his victims and their families.

“We welcome today’s sentence and that he will be on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

“Today the whole investigative team want to pay tribute to the victims in this case who have shown undeniable courage throughout the investigative process and without them we would not have got this result.

“It is thanks to them Rodwell will now be behind bars and no longer able to cause harm to women. They should be proud of their actions and we hope they will now be able to find some form of closure.

“We’d like to encourage anyone who is affected by hearing about this case to remember that you can report sexual offences to police, whether historical or recent, and you will be listened to and supported.

“Alternatively anyone who is a victim of rape or sexual abuse can contact Teesside Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for help and support, regardless of whether or not the offence has been reported to police.

“SARC provides 24-hour crisis intervention and a range of options. SARC works in partnership with local specialist services (such as Barnado’s, A Way Out and Arch) and can access support on behalf of victims. SARC crisis workers are available on 03333448283 at any time of day or night.”