Double rapist from North Yorkshire jailed thanks to the courage of the two victims

Alexander Philip Rowley has been jailed for attacks against two different women. The 26-year-old from Easingwold repeatedly denied the offences and claimed his victims were lying. However, he was convicted of two counts of rape by a jury and sentenced to 11 years in jail today. Rowley’s victims, both young women, were targeted in separate attacks at residential addresses in North Yorkshire. They were several years apart and both incidents happened in recent years. He was sentenced by a judge at Hull Crown Court today. Upon his release, he will have to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. Both of Rowley’s victims have shown great courage and tenacity in coming forward and working with us, especially given Rowley’s constant denial of what happened. They have helped us take a sex offender out of the community which ensures no-one else can come to harm.