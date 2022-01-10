BREAKING CUMBRIA MISSING Whitehaven

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old Cain Coan

January 10, 2022
1 Min Read
Cain was last seen in the area of Solway Road, Whitehaven on 7th January
He is described as 5ft 6ins, short mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a black puffer jacket and white trainers.
Anyone with information should contact the police on 101. Officers would also like to urge Cain to contact this number if he sees this appeal.
 
 
