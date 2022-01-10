Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old Cain Coan
Police appealing for information following the rape of a man in Maidenhead. The force was called by a member of the public at 3.33am today (1/6), who had found...
A burglar who entered a man’s bedroom while he slept has been jailed for over two years
Warren Anthony Kennick, of Front Street, Shotton Colliery, forced entry to his victim’s Langley Moor home by smashing through a glass door in the early hours...
Teen rushed to hospital after stabbing in Brixton
A 17 year old Youth has been stabbed in Brixton London Met Police attended Brixton Rd at 11.45am this morning and found the victim suffering knife Injuries...
Police in Essex are looking for 26 year-old Alex Curtis who’s missing from #Rochford
Police in Essex are looking for 26 year-old Alex Curtis who’s missing from #Rochford. Alex was last seen in the Union Lane area of the town on 19 August and...
Labour activist charged in police antisemitism investigation
A man from Birmingham has today, 26 February, been charged with an offence contrary to Section 127(1) of the Communications Act 2003 following investigations...
Warrants have been executed in Lambeth, Southwark and Lewisham and were the culmination of a long-running operation into violent crime across south London
On the morning of Tuesday, 24 November, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command made a number of arrests for drugs supply, violence and firearms...
Social gathering cut to six from Monday after COVID19 increase
Major changes come into force from Monday social gatherings in England will be reduced from 30 to six people after a rise in Covid-19 cases.
Police charge Teenager over M3 Motorway Chemical Incident
Police investigating an incident on the M3 on Saturday 23 September have arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy from Winchester. He was charged on 30 September...
Vulnerable Pensioner who went missing during Storm Dennis
Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a vulnerable missing woman from Faversham. Barbara Barron, who is 83, was reported missing at 7.50am on...
Phoebe has a black and tan coat, is around one-year-old and when she went missing was wearing a purple collar who has been stolen from Headcorn
Information is sought by officers investigating the reported theft of a dog in Headcorn. Between 5pm and 6pm on Friday 14 May 2021, Phoebe, a Cavalier King...
Portsmouth Boy Ben Jackson Best Birthday Ever thank you to you all
An autistic boy celebrated his 11th birthday with over 30,000 cards from all over the world after his mum’s heartbreaking appeal went viral. Lisa...
Man Seriously injured after being attacked by a mob in Cowplain
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault which left a man with a serious head injury in Cowplain. Between 12.30am and 1.10am on Saturday...
Murder probe launched in Hackney
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating following the death of a man in Hackney. Police were called at about 08:16hrs on Sunday...
Driver charged after police pursuit in Swanley
A motorist arrested following a police pursuit in Swanley has been charged with multiple offences. On Sunday 23 June 2019 an officer saw a man leaving the Co...
Are times tough financially at the moment?
Well that could all change in as little as 24 hours as part of a brand new television show set to air on channel 4 giving families a real financial makeover...
Jude was a family man and those who loved him have been left bereft
Police are appealing for information about the murder of a father in West Norwood on the third anniversary of his death. Jude Gayle, 30, was fatally stabbed in...
Two dead in motorbike horror collision in Old Romney
Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision on the A259 at Old Romney. Shortly before 10pm on Tuesday 11 August 2020, a BMW motorcycle carrying two people...
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder today by detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of teenager Keane Flynn-Harling in Lambeth
The man remains in custody at a south west London police station. Police were called at approximately 11.45pm on Monday, 5 July, to a teenager stabbed in...
Priddy Hard Gosport sealed off after suspect find
An area around Priddys hard has been sealed off after the find of what is believed to be ordnance. Coastguard rescue teams have sealed off an area and are...
Couple jailed after Grenfell Tower £50k Fraud
A man and a woman have been sentenced after fraudulently claiming almost £50,000 worth of financial assistance after they pretended to be residents of Grenfell...
A Russian man has admitted carrying an axe near Buckingham Palace four days after Prince Philip died
Vladyslav Dryhval, 46, was detained by armed police after being challenged by private security guards on The Mall on 13 April this year. Images released...
Met officers have executed eight search warrants following a proactive operation focused on crimes related to human trafficking and criminal exploitation by a well-established Organised Criminal Network (OCN).
A total of 11 alleged members of the OCN have been arrested for modern slavery and drugs offences following a pre-planned operation by officers from the Met’s...
Burglars Rob Portsmouth Church in Overnight Raid
A Portsmouth church has fallen victim to burglars in an overnight break-in. Thieves forced entry to St James’ Church in Milton Road last night and made...
M27 Fareham Motorway Exit Closed after Incident
The one lane of the exit slip of the M27 in Fareham has been closed this afternoon. Police and the Highways agency have closed one lane of the exit...