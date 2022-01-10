Officers investigating an incident on-board a service travelling between London Bridge and East Croydon stations are today releasing a CCTV image of a suspect

At just before 7.30pm on 27 December 2021, a man subjected two victims to a tirade of homophobic abuse before assaulting them both.

As a result of the attack, one of the victims suffered a broken toe for which he required treatment at the hospital.

If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 374 of 27/12/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.