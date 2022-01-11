A3 BREAKING GUILDFORD SURREY

The A3 has been closed in both directions near Guildford in Surrey following a serious collision involving a pedestrian

January 11, 2022
1 Min Read

Police were called to the scene between the Send junction and Guildford junction at around 2am.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp