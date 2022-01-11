Two teenage boys have been charged with murder following the death of a man at an address in Christchurch

Dorset Police received a report at 7.53pm on Tuesday 4 January 2022 raising concern for the welfare of the occupant of 6 Heath Road. Officers attended the address and found the body of 35-year-old Edward Reeve.

Following extensive enquiries by detectives, two 16-year-old boys – from Christchurch and Bournemouth – have been charged with murder. They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 11 January 2022.

A 15-year-old girl from the Christchurch area who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Following a detailed and fast-moving investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges.

“The family of Edward Reeve has been updated with this development and our thoughts remain with them at this truly awful time.

“This matter is now subject to a court process and as is typical in these circumstances, it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further. It is important that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“I would like to remind the public that this matter is now the subject of active court proceedings and it is important to stress that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings.

“I would also like to highlight to members of the public that automatic court restrictions will apply to anyone under the age of 18, meaning their name should not be published, which would include any content on social media.

“I am keen to reiterate my thanks to the public for their support following the appeals and the information they have provided to assist our enquiries. The investigation continues so please do contact us if you believe you have information that could assist.”

Anyone with information, images or footage relevant to the investigation to submit it via the UK Police Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/55HQ21M75-PO1

Anyone with information can also contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220001688. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.