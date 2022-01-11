Drug driving arrest made on M20 after motorcycle officer smelled cannabis

A motorist who smelled so strongly of cannabis it was detected by a police officer riding a motorcycle has been arrested.

The officer was following the car near junction 7 of the M20 at around 11am on Monday 10 January 2022. Despite being on a motorcycle, he could smell the pungent odour of cannabis which led him to stop the vehicle. The driver was given a roadside drug test which he failed.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation whilst officers await toxicology results.