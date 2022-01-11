Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Lisa Stone, 30, from St Leonards

Lisa was last seen on around 4.40pm on Monday (10 December) in the St Leonards area.

Officers are keen to speak with Lisa and believe she is within that area.

She is 5”3’ tall, medium build with dark brown hair worn in a bun and was wearing a black padded jacket, black hooded top, black leggings and black trainers with a white trim and carrying a sandy brown leather bag.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting serial number 1283 of 10/01 or report it online: https://orlo.uk/mTr9w