Female passenger dies after car crashes into railway bridge in Manchester

Emergency services attended a serious RTC on Mancunian Way , Manchester, at about 11:45pm on Monday 10 January 2022.

Officers were called to reports a white Mercedes car had struck a railway bridge near to the end of the Mancunian Way.

Sadly, the front-seat passenger of the Mercedes, a 17-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at hospital.

The 18-year-old male rear-seat passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

The male driver, 23, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman that has died.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 3221 of 10/01/2022.