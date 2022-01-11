A woman has died following a collision on the M25 earlier this morning

Police were called to the clockwise carriageway between J8 and 9 around 8.05am on 11th January 2022 following reports of a collision between a car and a lorry. The lorry was parked on the hard shoulder at the time.

The female driver of the car was treated at the scene by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The clockwise carriageway remains closed at this time while emergency services, including the air ambulance, deal with the incident.

We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly anyone with any dashcam footage, to DM us straightaway quoting incident reference P22007020.