Police were called to the clockwise carriageway between J8 and 9 around 8.05am on 11th January 2022 following reports of a collision between a car and a lorry. The lorry was parked on the hard shoulder at the time.
The female driver of the car was treated at the scene by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
The clockwise carriageway remains closed at this time while emergency services, including the air ambulance, deal with the incident.
We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly anyone with any dashcam footage, to DM us straightaway quoting incident reference P22007020.
A woman has died following a collision on the M25 earlier this morning
Police were called to the clockwise carriageway between J8 and 9 around 8.05am on 11th January 2022 following reports of a collision between a car and a lorry. The lorry was parked on the hard shoulder at the time.
You may also like
A further 462 coronavirus deaths and 26,860 new cases have been recorded in the UK
Government figures show.
The day before, a further 27,301 people tested positive for coronavirus and 376 deaths were reported.
Swindon man charged with murder after fatal Newham stabbing
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Newham have arrested and charged a man. Michael Hyde, 28 of Mistletoe Court, Old Town, Swindon, has been charged...
A police officer is being treated in hospital after he was hit by a car during a vehicle stop in Manor Waye, Hillingdon
At approximately 6pm on Friday, 21 May an officer on routine patrol attempted to stop a silver Vauxhall Corsa. As the officer moved towards the car to...
Man who illegally sold jewellery containing elephant hair given suspended sentence
A man has been sentenced following an investigation into the sale of jewellery containing elephant hair. Rajtharan Mahalingam, 40 (15.10.80) of Down Lane, Isle...
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime have charged five people in connection with a high value fraud that allegedly spanned continents
Those charged are three men and two women, namely: Muhiddin Muhiddin, 32 of Brokhurst House, Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney.Yilay Tufansoy, 33 of no fixed...
M2 London bound closed after overturned Lorry blocks three lanes
he M2 is currently closed from J3 to J2 with delays of at least 30 minutes covering several miles of the west/London bound carriageway. This closure is due to...
The collision occurred on the narrow rural road at around 9am. Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries
Police are appealing for information about a collision between a pedestrian and a red Peugeot on a Greenwith Hill, Perranwell Station near Truro on Saturday 5...
Have you found the Cat killed by Hampshire Police …?
Late evening on Saturday 8th April, 8 month old Mr Darcy was involved in a road traffic accident on Wych Lane, Bridgemary Gosport he was hit by a car. The...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of an industrial building fire in Collier Street near Tonbridge
Two fire engines were in attendance and crews arrived to black smoke issuing from the building, which contained industrial machinery. Firefighters wearing...
Information is sought after a cyclist was seriously injured following a collision in Bearsted
The victim, who is 19, was travelling in Yeoman Lane, towards the A20 Ashford Road, at around 7.15pm on Tuesday 7 September 2021 when he is reported to have...
A suspected drug dealer has appeared in court after police seized cannabis and cash at a property in Ramsgate
A suspected drug dealer has appeared in court after police seized cannabis and cash at a property in Ramsgate. Officers attended a property in St...
Police appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was knocked unconscious during an assault in Southampton earlier this month
The incident happened sometime between 2.55pm and 3.15pm on Sunday, 9 May at the junction of St Marys Road and Evans Street. A 17-year-old boy was standing...
The A27 in East Sussex is closed eastbound between the A23 and the A270 near Brighton
This is due to a serious single-vehicle collision. Police lead the response to the ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at...
Missing Leigh Park, Havant Teenager Found Safe And Well
Missing Havant teenager Destiny Parker has been found safe and well. The 14-year-old schoolgirl who has been missing from her Havant home since Tuesday...
Armed Police called to Siege in Sandown on the Isle of Wight
Armed Police and Fire crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been scrambled to Avenue Road in Sandown on the Isle of Wight to...
A pervert has avoided a prison sentence after he turned up to meet a 11 year old girl following sexual grooming
Nicholas Dunn, 50 of Addlestone appeared at Crown Court where he faced three charges including: – Attempting to meet a child following online sexual...
A Cambridge drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years
Officers from the Constabulary’s Neighbourhood Support Team intervened when they saw James Stephenson taking part in a suspected drug deal in Union Lane in...
Three men have been arrested after proactive officers found them in possession of suspected stolen property near Detling
Three men have been arrested after proactive officers found them in possession of suspected stolen property near Detling. At around 4am on Monday 6 April...
Two lanes of a major Hampshire motorway have been closed this lunchtime following an earlier incident involving a car and van. Drivers are facing long delays...
The UK’s terror threat level has been raised from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack is now judged to be “highly likely”
The UK’s terror threat level has been raised from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack is now judged to be “highly...
Have you seen missing Alfie Price, 16
He was last seen on Banner Street in #Wigan at around 3pm on 3 January. He’s described as white, with dark hair and of slim build. He was wearing all...
AN 12 cargo plane that crashed in the Irkutsk Region in Eastern Siberia caught fire when hitting the ground
The fire-fighting and rescue teams have arrived at the crash site. The plane is ablaze, the press office said. There were nine persons on board the An-12 that...
Victim of Wembley shooting has been named
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Wembley on Friday, 5 July have released the name of the victim. He is Craig Small, who was 32 and from...
Kent Police officers investigating an assault in Ashford are continuing to appeal for information.
Officers were called to the South Willesborough area of the town at 2.15pm on Wednesday 9 September 2020 where two teenage boys had been injured. It is...