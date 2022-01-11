BREAKING CUMBRIA MISSING Whitehaven

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 60-year-old Dawn Jackson from Whitehaven

January 11, 2022
1 Min Read

Ms Jackson was last seen on 31st December in the area of Queen Street, Whitehaven.
Dawn is described as slim and now has short blonde hair.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101. Officers would also like to urge Dawn to contact this number if she sees this appeal.

