Ms Jackson was last seen on 31st December in the area of Queen Street, Whitehaven.
Dawn is described as slim and now has short blonde hair.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101. Officers would also like to urge Dawn to contact this number if she sees this appeal.
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 60-year-old Dawn Jackson from Whitehaven
Ms Jackson was last seen on 31st December in the area of Queen Street, Whitehaven.
You may also like
A man who violently assaulted a Maidstone police officer and left bite marks on his face has been jailed
At around 11.10am on 21 October 2020, a constable in uniform was on patrol in an unmarked police vehicle in Maidstone town centre. He was notified of a...
Fire crews called to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport
Fire crews from the Isle of Wight fire and rescue service have been mobilised the Island’s hospital this afternoon. Appliances from Newport and Ryde have been...
Fire in Hounslow under investigation
Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a house in Eton Avenue, Hounslow. A small part of the ground floor was damaged by...
Detectives investigating a firearm discharge in Seven Kings have carried out a number of fast-time enquiries and now believe that the incident may have stemmed...
Two People rescued by Coastguard after being cut off by Tide
The Bembridge Coastguard search and Rescue team supported by Ryde inshore Rescue lifeboat have been called into action to two people who’d been cut off...
Police are asking for help in trying to locate a man from the Catford Area
Officers from the Met Police are searching for a High risk missing person who has been named as Djelal Raik. Djelal is 75 years old, very frail and he has...
Driver Escapes Serious Injury after Car flips on M27
A driver has escaped serious injuries after their car left the M27 near Port Solent overnight(Tuesday). The vehicle, a white Corsa, is believed to have hit a...
Man Tasered by police after three-hour Armed standoff in Chichester
A man has been Tasered after three-hour standoff with armed police in Chichester this evening(Sunday). The man,who was armed with a siver gun was sat on a...
Young Man Stabbed in Leytonstone
A young man has been stabbed in Leytonstone today (Monday May 7th) as horrifying violence in the capital over the bank holiday weekend continues. Detectives...
Pensioner killed in fatal collision in Harrow
Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of man in a road traffic collision in Harrow. Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service...
A man has been arrested for allegedly being a member of a proscribed organisation, as part of an investigation being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command
The 35-year-old man was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, 10 November at an address in north London on suspicion of membership to a proscribed...
UPDATED:Police are currently on scene dealing with a collision after a heavy goods vehicle overturned on the A3
A road closure is in place on the northbound A3, from the Sheet on-slip until the Liss junction. Driver are being advised users take an alternative route.
Manhunt after teen sex attack on Bonfire night
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Richmond. At 4.30pm on Tuesday, 5 November, the victim was accosted by...
Police officer hospitalised after being attacked with chemical substance in South London whilst answering a 999 call
A person has been arrested after a Police officer was sprayed with an unknown substance in the early hours of Saturday morning. The attack took place at a...
Police are appealing for information after a 29-year-old man was robbed in Havant
The incident happened on Bedhampton Way near the junction of Colemore Square between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Friday 30 October. The man was walking along...
Family Paid Tribute to Man Mowed Down By Lorry near Bordon
Police have named the the man who died following a collision at East Worldham, near Bordon. Choudhry Muhammad Sadaqat, 35, of Weydon Lane, Farnham, died on...
Man stabbed and attacked in Lymington Alleyway
Hampshire Police are investigating an assault in an alleyway between Kings Crescent and Samber Close in Lymington last night (30 July). At about 10.10pm a 52...
Have you seen missing Eastleigh Man
Have you seen 54-year-old Andy Knight? Andy was last seen at 7.30am this morning (Monday August 27). We believe he has gone missing from his home address in...
An 11-year jail term has been imposed on a man who carried out a series of sexual offences in the 1990s
Ralph Spicer raped and indecently assaulted a girl in her teens after befriending her in Folkestone. His victim contacted Kent Police in later life and...
A man from Minehead has been given a 15-year sentence after being found guilty of deliberately causing grievous bodily harm to his then partner in the spring
Christopher Brand was sentenced today (Monday 16 November) at Bristol Crown Court after a jury found him guilty following a trial in September. The court was...
Friends of missing Southampton woman push for new search of American boyfriend’s boat after nine hour delay in reporting her missing
The family and friends of Sarm Heslop, a 41-year-old from Southampton in Hampshire who disappeared from a boat anchored in the U.S. Virgin Islands nearly two...
Motorcyclist Dies after Fatal Collision with Tractor near Basingstoke
Police appeal for witnesses following fatal collision near Basingstoke Officers were called to Ridge Lane, Newnham, at 11.40am yesterday (26 April) to reports...
Appeal to trace missing man in Rollesby George Goodman
Police are appealing for help to trace a 26-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in the Rollesby area near Great Yarmouth but could be seen around...
Terror suspect Usman Khan to be buried in Pakistan
Usman Khan killed two innocent people in last week’s terror attack on London Bridge, before being shot to death by armed Police. Khan family confirm that his...