A 31-year-old man from Andover was arrested late on Saturday night following a pursuit through Salisbury

At approximately 11.30pm, officers spotted a vehicle driving the wrong way down Brown Street. The vehicle failed to stop for police and a pursuit took place through the city centre, along the A30, the A36, then on to the A345 towards Amesbury.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a car before the driver decamped.

A dog handler attended the scene and a police dog tracked to a man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs, drink driving, failing to stop for police, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

He was taken to custody and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220002401. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.