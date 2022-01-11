Two men have been jailed and a third defendant handed a suspended sentence following a police investigation into Class A drug dealing in Wiltshire

Connor Flower, 29, of no fixed address, Melksham, appeared at Winchester Crown Court last week (07/01) and pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of criminal property, cannabis possession and money laundering offences. He was jailed for four years and nine months. Two co-defendants also appeared in court on the same date and were also sentenced for their involvement. Matthew Hiscock, 34, of Melksham, was jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine. Lilybeth Rumens, 21, of Melksham, was handed a two-year and two-month prison sentence that was suspended for one year, for money laundering and allowing premises to be used for supplying Class A drugs. She was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. The trio were arrested following a police investigation into Class A drug supply in the Melksham and surrounding areas. The investigation began when Flower’s silver Vauxhall Vivaro was stopped in Shaw by two officers from the Op Fortitude team in November 2019. When they searched the van, the officers found a large quantity of cocaine. Further enquiries, including the examination of phone records and financial records, brought to light the involvement of his then partner Rumens, as well as the fact that the proceeds of the drug dealing was used to buy Rolex watches, high end cars and designer clothes etc. Detective Sergeant Darren Penny, from Wiltshire Police’s Op Fortitude team, welcomed the sentences. He said: “The officers from Operation Fortitude, our proactive team who are tasked with tackling drug dealing and other high priority acquisitive crimes, know how the presence of Class A drugs blights our communities.” “We know that many will perceive drug suppliers and drug runners of having a seemingly untouchable status at times, but cases like this prove that this is not true. “We want you to feel confident and willing to report information to the police. Please be reassured that all reports of drug supply, drug dealing and drug use will be treated confidentially. We need your help to tackle these and ensure they face justice. “Please call 101 with any information you have regarding drug dealing in your community and help us keep your local area safe.” The community plays a vital role in helping us tackle serious and organised crime. If you suspect drug dealing in your local area then please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.