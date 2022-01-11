A woman has died following a collision on the A3 earlier this morning
You may also like
Man named following fatal stabbing in Forest Gate
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Forest Gate have named him as 33-year-old Ismaila Ceesay. Officers were called to reports that a fight...
A man who was fatally stabbed in Croydon has been named as 22-year-old Lavaun Witter
Police were called at approximately 8.10pm on Friday, 5 February, following an incident at a residential address on Wisbeach Road, SE25. Officers and...
Man charged over Wandsworth Britain Got Talent Performer Murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Wandsworth. Desmond Sylva, 40, of Grayshott Road, SW11 was charged with murder on 16 August. He will...
Freshwater fire crews train on new fireboat for the Isle of Wight
Firefighters on the Isle of Wight have been getting to grips with the newly purchased fire boat that will serve and provide fire cover on the Island. The...
Investigation launched following Ramsgate assault
Detectives are seeking information after a man was found with injuries in Ramsgate. A disturbance was reported to have taken place at around 3am on Sunday 12...
Quacking effort from firefighter who rescued some ducklings
A quacking effort from firefighters who rescued some ducklings who fell from a roof into a ventilation system in #Hammersmith. Firefighters rescued...
Enfield teenager airlifted to hospitial after being stabbed in the back
Police were called at approximately 5.43pm on Wednesday 13 October to a report of a stabbing around Hertford Road, Enfield, EN3. Officers attended the scene...
Andy Hill Shoreham Death Crash Pilot Pleads Not Guilty to 11 Charges
Andy Hill has appeared before Westminster Magistrates this morning, Hill who was the pilot of the Hawker Hunter jet that crashed at the Shoreham Air Show...
Two arrests following disturbance in Ashford
Two teenage boys have been arrested by Kent Police officers investigating a disturbance in Ashford Town Centre. Officers were called to a report a group of...
Teenage drug dealer from Croydon charged by Police in Banbury
Following an investigation by Police, a boy has been charged with drug offences in Banbury. The 17-year-old boy from Croydon, who cannot be named for legal...
Major incident throws Southall into lock down as Anti Terror Police surrounding Property in armed siege
A major incident has been declared and resident in a road have been evacuated by Police as an armed siege continues. It is understood that the man has taken a...
Two in court after seven Emergency workers attacked
A disturbance at a Dartford High Street pub has resulted in two men being arrested and charged with multiple counts of assaulting emergency workers. Kent...
A woman has been convicted in relation to the death of her son in Acton
Olga Freeman, 40, of Cumberland Park, Acton, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Monday, 25 January to the manslaughter of 10-year-old Dylan Freeman by...
An appeal has been issued for information to help find a missing man from Medway
Eddie Phillips was last seen at around 8.50am on Sunday 2 May 2021 in the Beatty Avenue area of Gillingham. He has dark curly hair, a stocky build and is...
UDPATE Three arrested for Attempted murder after Mass Brawls leaves Multiple stabbed in Sutton
A mass brawl believed to have involved between forty to Sixty has been a number of people stabbed on Sunday evening. Armed Police along with TSG officers...
Six fire crews from two fire services tackle Tunbridge blaze
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in the basement of a commercial premises in Calverley Road, Tunbridge Wells. Six fire engines attended...
Three teenagers being held by police on suspicion of murdering a man from Leigh have had their time in custody extended
Three males – aged 16, 17, and 18 – were arrested on Friday 26 March and will remain in custody for an additional 36 hours after an application was accepted at...
Police name teen killed in tragic bike crash
Police have named the 19-year-old man who was killed in a fatal motorbike collision in Gosport yesterday. The popular former Fareham College students Aaron...
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Officers from Kent Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Gravesend. Kent Police was called at 9.55am on Sunday...
Detectives are asking members of the public to come forward if they have information or witnessed what happened
Police in London are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted and beaten by a stranger in Acton. Officers were...
Protest Against Syria Bombing Held on the Isle of Wight
Local Campaigners who met in Newport last night (16th April) have resolved to establish a new Stop The War committee to promote peace on the Isle of Wight and...
Shocking as group of thugs brazenly attack Curry’s in Orpington
This is the shocking moment a group of brazen thugs rip thousands of pounds of electrical equipment from displays at a Currys PC World store in broad day in...
Prolific thief Scott Starr has been banned from shops across Hastings and Bexhill
A man who repeatedly stole from shops and cars in Hastings and Bexhill has been banned from the town centre and also from supermarkets across the borough. On...
Major evacuation on the cards after Andover gas leak
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are warning of an evacuation of residents in the Andover area this morning(Sunday). [liveblog] It follows a serious...