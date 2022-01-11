A woman has died following a collision on the A3 earlier this morning

We were called to the A3 between the Send Junction and Guildford Junction at around 2am on the 11y January 2022 following reports of a pedestrian being struck by a car. The woman, 24, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Both directions of the carriageway remain closed at this time while emergency services, deal with the incident. It is expected that the road will remain closed for another few hours.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing and we would like to thank you for your patience and understanding.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with any dashcam footage, to contact them straightaway quoting incident reference P22006930 via: Webchat on our website https://surrey.police.uk/ Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/tell-us-about-existing…/ or by calling on 101