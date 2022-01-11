Police are appealing for witnesses following two linked burglaries at the Co-Op convenience store in Downton and the BP Garage at Landford in the early hours of New Year’s Eve

At 3.40am, four men used a sledgehammer to break into the Co-Op store in The Borough, Downton, before stealing tills and cigarettes and making off in a black Audi Q7 which had been stolen earlier.

The same group then targeted the BP Service Station at Landford at about 4.20am and used crowbars to prise open the door before stealing cigarettes, a till and other items from the premises.

The suspects are all described as having a stocky build and wearing dark clothing. They wore balaclavas and face coverings during the burglaries.

DC Ben Brewster said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or who may have recorded dash cam footage of a black Audi Q7 around the times of the burglaries. “The roads would have been relatively quiet at that time so it’s likely that this distinctive vehicle may have caught your attention. Please contact us if you can help.”

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 54210126738.

Alternatively you can leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111