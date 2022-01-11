Two people have been killed after Waltham Abbey Collision

Essex Police have sadly confirmed that two people have died after being involved in a collision in Parklands, Waltham Abbey, yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a BMW and a Mini near to the junction with Congreve Road shortly before 1pm.

Police have now confirmed the occupants of the Mini, a man aged in his 50s and a woman aged in her 30s, have died from their injuries.

No arrests have been made and specialist officers are working to establish the circumstances which led to the collision.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone who either witnessed the incident or recorded it on dashcam to come forward and speak to us if they have not already done so.

Anyone with information should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk/ or use the ‘live chat’ function on that page, which is available between 7am and 11pm.

You can also call 101 and cite incident 481 of January 10.