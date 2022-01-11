A Coventry man continues to barricade himself in his home for a third day in Earlsdon today armed with weapons

The 41-year-old has his eight-year-old son with him in the ground floor flat and is believed to be armed with weapons. Armed response officers remain outside the property and specialist negotiators are continuing to speak to the man in an effort to bring the situation to a safe conclusion. The impact on the surrounding streets continues with several businesses and a school remaining closed or restricted. Our officers continue to visit each address within the outer cordon to update residents and offer support and reassurance, as well as answering any questions they may have. Residents within the inner cordon have been advised how to contact us to leave or access their homes. The library at the junction of Earlsdon Avenue North and Albany Road remains open and we also have officers there to offer support to residents. Coventry Commander, Chief Superintendent Pete Henrick said: “We apologise for the continued disruption to everyone within the cordon surrounding Earlsdon Avenue North, but our priority remains the safety of those involved. “Your patience is appreciated and we will continue to update you as the situation develops.”
