Three people have been jailed for a total of more than seven years following an attack in which a woman was stabbed in the leg

Naomi Roberts, George Roberts and Frederick Lamb, all of Radfall Ride, Whitstable, assaulted the 18-year-old victim in Canterbury in February 2019 following a dispute.

After a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, Naomi Roberts was convicted of wounding with intent, while George Roberts and Frederick Lamb were convicted of unlawful wounding.

On 10 January 2022, Naomi Roberts, 20, was jailed for three years and eight months, George Roberts, 21, received a two-year, nine-month sentence and Frederick Lamb, 19, was jailed for 10 months.

The assault followed a dispute between the victim and a friend of George Roberts in late 2018, which led to Naomi Roberts sending the victim a threatening Facebook message.

On 7 February 2019, the three attackers were in the Sturry Road area of Canterbury and they approached the victim near Brymore Road.

Naomi Roberts grabbed the victim by the hair before George Roberts took out a knife and held it to the victim’s throat.

The victim was punched and kicked by Naomi Roberts, who then took the knife from George Roberts and stabbed her in the calf. The victim also suffered a wound to her hand as she tried to defend herself.

Lamb then kicked the victim in the head before the group left the area. Local residents went to help the victim and called emergency services.

Naomi and George Roberts were quickly identified as the offenders and were arrested by Kent Police officers on the same day.

An investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate led to Lamb being identified as the third person involved and he was arrested later that year.

Detective Constable Peter Emanuel, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘This was an extremely violent attack which would have been terrifying for this young victim.

‘It was very fortunate that she did not suffer more serious physical injuries, and the trauma of what she went through will stay with her for a long time. I would like to praise her courage in assisting the investigation and prosecution.

‘I urge young people in Kent not to carry knives. It could lead to you or someone else being seriously injured and could see you jailed if you are found with it in your possession.’