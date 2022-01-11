Police are currently on scene dealing with a serious collision on Whippingham Road

Officers were called just after 1.10pm today to reports of a collision.

A road closure has been put in place to enable Police to deal with this incident.

Whippingham Road is closed from Racecourse roundabout to the junction of the lane to the Folly Inn.

This is likely to be in place for some time. There is already heavy congestion, so please avoid the area if possible.

If you must travel to the area, diversions are in place for access to East Cowes. However, HGVs are not able to take this route due to the narrow roads.

Investigators would also ask that any witnesses to the collision phone 101 with reference 0861 of today’s date.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said they provide more information when we are in a position to do so. Thank you for your patience as we deal with this incident.