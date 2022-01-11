Man found dead in Camden Property after Argon gas release

A man was found dead after police were called to an address on Betterton Street in Camden on 10 January at around 5pm following concerns for the welfare of an occupant.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called to an address in Betterton Street WC2 at 4.22pm on January 10 following concerns for the welfare of an occupant. “Officers forced entry and a man was found deceased. “Police are working to identify the man and inform next of kin.”

The London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service to attend after it was found that argon gas may have potentially leaked inside the property.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus ventilated and made the area safe.