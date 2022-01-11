Four arrested and hundreds of cannabis plants seized from factory in Southampton

At 7.10am today (11 January), officers executed a warrant in connection with drug production and supply at a warehouse in Pitt Road, Southampton.

Three men, aged 27, 29 and 25, all of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis. They all remain in police custody at this time.

A fourth man attempted to leave the scene, injuring himself in the process.

He was also arrested and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Once he has been discharged, he will also be interviewed.

Inside the warehouse were several rooms across two floors filled with hundreds of cannabis plants at various stages of growth, as well as an extensive ventilation and lighting system.

A living area and bathroom were also found in a squalid condition.

A dog was also discovered at the premises and was taken away by officers.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Stuart Barton said: “This is a great result which will disrupt a major link in the cannabis supply chain in Southampton and the wider county.

“The reason we take the production of cannabis on this scale so seriously is that it is often linked to organised crime gangs.

“Gangs often take advantage of vulnerable people, exploiting them or forcing them to work in poor conditions, and bring violence into communities and onto your streets.

“If you think there is cannabis being grown in your neighbourhood, please call us.

“It helps us build a better intelligence picture and target those who are putting drugs on our streets.

“We also would urge landlords to regularly check their properties, as dangerous alterations to electrics and the structure of a building are often made to grow cannabis which can lead to significant costs for them.